Khelif mom emotional: “Imane is our role model”

Khelif's mother, meanwhile, is being combative: "I will always be there for her. She has honored the national flag. She is our role model." Words that mean a lot to her daughter. The controversial boxer recently admitted that the debate and the many hate comments had hurt and intimidated her. "I can't describe to you how scared I was," said the Algerian, who has filed a cyberbullying complaint. The French authorities are currently investigating.