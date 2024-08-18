Emergency brake pulled
Causa Schwarzbau: Lawyer costs Hof 30,000 euros
The case of illegal construction on the agricultural site of the mayor of Hof continues to stir up the waters. The municipality even hired a lawyer and incurred high costs. Now the emergency brake has been pulled.
A total of 24,200 euros net was incurred, with tax that makes just under 30,000 euros," calculates Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Greens), member of the state parliament, shaking his head.
In Hof, as reported, a private illegal building on the property of the head of the village is causing displeasure in the community. The list of independent and green municipal politicians and the SPÖ uncovered discrepancies. Among other things, the municipality paid for a lawyer in the case, while cutting back on other expenses, according to the criticism.
No more cooperation with consultant lawyer
At the request of the HUG list and the SPÖ, the emergency brake has now been pulled. "The cooperation with the lawyer has been terminated," Heilig-Hofbauer has now received a response from the municipality.
The lawyer provided various pieces of legal information and text modules. The arguments were partly in vain because the building applicant and son of the mayor withdrew the application at the time. The entire municipal council would now have to approve a new appointment of the lawyer. In the meantime, a new application has been received by the building authority, which will be heard in August.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.