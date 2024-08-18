Vorteilswelt
Emergency brake pulled

Causa Schwarzbau: Lawyer costs Hof 30,000 euros

18.08.2024 12:00

The case of illegal construction on the agricultural site of the mayor of Hof continues to stir up the waters. The municipality even hired a lawyer and incurred high costs. Now the emergency brake has been pulled. 

A total of 24,200 euros net was incurred, with tax that makes just under 30,000 euros," calculates Simon Heilig-Hofbauer (Greens), member of the state parliament, shaking his head.

In Hof, as reported, a private illegal building on the property of the head of the village is causing displeasure in the community. The list of independent and green municipal politicians and the SPÖ uncovered discrepancies. Among other things, the municipality paid for a lawyer in the case, while cutting back on other expenses, according to the criticism.

No more cooperation with consultant lawyer
At the request of the HUG list and the SPÖ, the emergency brake has now been pulled. "The cooperation with the lawyer has been terminated," Heilig-Hofbauer has now received a response from the municipality.

The lawyer provided various pieces of legal information and text modules. The arguments were partly in vain because the building applicant and son of the mayor withdrew the application at the time. The entire municipal council would now have to approve a new appointment of the lawyer. In the meantime, a new application has been received by the building authority, which will be heard in August.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
