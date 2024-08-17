Fear of rainfall
Flash floods, mudslides: now a race against time
After the flash floods and mudslides, the clean-up work in St. Anton am Arlberg is in full swing. It really is a race against time, as further heavy rainfall is forecast for the weekend. Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) visited the site and assured those affected of financial support.
Wheelbarrows, shovels, brooms and heavy equipment such as excavators and countless trucks: in St. Anton, the big clean-up after the flash floods and mudslides on Friday evening began on Saturday. Hundreds of emergency services and helpers are in the village.
The debris basins in particular need to be cleared out so that they do not lose their protective function for further possible storms.
Bürgermeister Helmut Mall
Further rainfall forecast
Work is currently underway at no fewer than 26 damage sites, explained Mayor Helmut Mall in the late morning: "The debris basins in particular need to be cleared out so that they do not lose their protective function for further possible storms. A number of cellars also need to be pumped out."
In general, there is great anxiety among those responsible, helpers and the numerous people affected, as further heavy rainfall is forecast, especially on Sunday.
Province pledges financial support
Governor Anton Mattle and State Councillor for Security Astrid Mair (both ÖVP) were on site on Saturday morning to get an idea of the situation and to thank the emergency services on the ground. "First of all, we are all very relieved that no one was injured in the storms - that is the most important thing. Nevertheless, the heavy rain caused enormous damage to property: Cars were washed away, cellars flooded, buildings damaged by landslides," says Mattle.
We are offering support to all those who have lost property or suffered damage to their buildings.
Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle
The weather situation will continue to be monitored very closely over the coming hours and days. "We are offering support to all those who have lost belongings or suffered damage to their buildings. With the disaster fund, we can provide targeted financial assistance for such damage after natural disasters," continued Mattle.
Please do not obstruct the emergency services
On Friday evening and on Saturday night, there was flooding - in some cases even parked cars were swept away by the masses of water - and mudslides in the entire western area of St. Anton am Arlberg (Mooserkreuz, Stadle district, Oberdorf and in the area of the two traffic circles). "Due to the ongoing clean-up work and the resulting obstructions, we ask you to avoid local traffic at the moment," appeals Mayor Mall.
More pictures of the clean-up work:
Arlberg Pass also closed
Arrivals and departures to St. Anton are still possible from and to the east. However, the connection to Vorarlberg is interrupted after a mudslide blocked the B197 Arlberg road. In addition to the mudslide on the Tyrolean side, the road is currently also closed on the Vorarlberg side. "The duration of the closure cannot yet be estimated. A road connection from Tyrol to Vorarlberg is therefore currently only available via the Lechtal valley," says the province.
Public bus services are running with restrictions. Rail services are not affected by the storms or the clean-up work.
No lift operation, huts and paths closed
Due to the ongoing alpine dangers following the storm, there are currently no cable car operations in the municipality, according to the province. In addition, the Verwalltal is currently neither accessible nor passable and is therefore completely closed. For this reason, it is also not possible to walk the path towards the Konstanzerhütte. The Wagner Hut remains closed. In addition, several hiking trails are currently closed.
