Flash floods, mudslides: now a race against time

Arlberg Pass also closed

Arrivals and departures to St. Anton are still possible from and to the east. However, the connection to Vorarlberg is interrupted after a mudslide blocked the B197 Arlberg road. In addition to the mudslide on the Tyrolean side, the road is currently also closed on the Vorarlberg side. "The duration of the closure cannot yet be estimated. A road connection from Tyrol to Vorarlberg is therefore currently only available via the Lechtal valley," says the province.