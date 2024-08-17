Vorteilswelt
"Extremely shameful"

Former footballer lets his fists do the talking in parliament

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 10:24

Former professional footballer and current Turkish MP Alpay Özalan has caused a scandal in parliament. The former Cologne footballer slapped an opposition politician during his speech. A violent brawl ensued. 

A debate about an imprisoned human rights lawyer caused emotions to run high in parliament in Ankara. While Ahmet Sik from the Turkish opposition Workers' Party Tip was giving a speech, Özalan, a former professional footballer and now a member of parliament for the ruling AKP party, blew a fuse.

The 51-year-old stormed up to the lectern and slapped Sik. The latter fell to the ground and a violent brawl broke out. According to the broadcaster "Habertürk", two opposition politicians were also injured. At the end of the sad spectacle, blood was reportedly seen on the floor of parliament. Opposition politician Özgur Özel from the CHP spoke of an "extremely shameful" incident.

Already a hothead as a player
Özalan, who caused the scandal with his slap, was already known as a hothead during his time as a professional footballer. Between 2005 and 2007, he played for 1. FC Köln, where he also attracted attention with assaults in matches, fisticuffs in training and criticism of coach Christoph Daum.

In 2007, he was suspended by Cologne, who also enjoyed great sporting success and was voted into the team of the tournament at the 2002 World Cup, and ended his career as a professional footballer shortly afterwards. He then found his way into politics.

The brawl was triggered by the debate surrounding human rights lawyer Can Atalay. In April 2022, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the anti-government Gezi protests of 2013 and for aiding and abetting an attempted coup. The sentence is considered politically motivated and the Constitutional Court ordered his release in 2023, although this was never implemented. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

