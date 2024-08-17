Vorteilswelt
Austrian duel

Glasner wants to snap up Hasenhüttl defender

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 09:36

Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner has identified Maxence Lacroix from VFL Wolfsburg as a transfer target. The Frenchman is expected to replace defensive boss Marc Guehi at the London club. However, Wolfsburg and coach Ralph Hasenhüttl are not prepared to let the defender move to the island just like that. 

comment0 Kommentare

Glasner wants to build on last season's successes with Crystal Palace in the new season. However, the strong second half of the season has also come at a price and key players have become the focus of top clubs. Glasner has already lost winger Michael Olise to Bayern. Now the loss of defensive boss Guehi is also looming.

Maxence Lacroix (left) has presented himself as a key player in Wolfsburg. (Bild: AFP/APA/Ronny HARTMANN)
Maxence Lacroix (left) has presented himself as a key player in Wolfsburg.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Ronny HARTMANN)

The England international is being courted intensively by Newcastle United. The financially strong club is willing to put around 70 million euros on the table. It is expected that Guehi will leave the club in the coming days. And Glasner will lose his key player in defense!

Lacroix should bring in a lot of money
But a replacement is probably already in place. According to a report by transfer insider Florian Plettenberg, Palace have already agreed a contract with Wolfsburg defender Lacroix. But one major hurdle remains, as coach Ralph Hasenhüttl's club want to sell the top performer for as much as possible, even though they would also like to keep the Frenchman themselves. 

Ralph Hasenhüttl (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Ralph Hasenhüttl
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

However, the 24-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is actually looking for a new challenge. A commitment to his former coach Oliver Glasner is therefore tempting for him. The "Wolves" are reportedly insisting on a transfer fee of 20 million euros, but whether Palace will agree to this sum is currently questionable. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

David Hofer
David Hofer
