The Ukrainian ground offensive in Kursk has increased the pressure on Russia's soldiers. Opponents of Putin armed by Kiev are now campaigning to switch sides. "Your political instructors, sitting in the warm back room, urgently recommend not to become prisoners of war, but rather to blow yourself up with your own grenade," wrote the fighters from the "Freedom of Russia" legion on Telegram. But it is better to live than to die for a superior's medal. Those who wish to "fight for a normal future for Russia" can also switch sides and join the legion. "We are ready to communicate with anyone who expresses a desire to take up arms against the Kremlin," the appeal said.