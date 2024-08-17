Vorteilswelt
Here in the live ticker

Supercup LIVE: Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 05:44

Who will win the German Supercup? Sensational champions Bayer Leverkusen face sensational runners-up VfB Stuttgart. We will be reporting live from 20:30 - see ticker below.

Here is the live ticker for the game:

Double winners Bayer Leverkusen and runners-up VfB Stuttgart will play for the first title of the soccer season in Germany on Saturday. While the other clubs compete in the first round of the DFB Cup, the two most successful clubs of the past Bundesliga season will meet in the Supercup. VfB have won the trophy once before (1992), while a win at home would be a first for Bayer.

Three duels last season
This match was played three times last season. In the Bundesliga, both matches ended in draws (1:1 in the first round, 2:2 in the second round). On matchday 31, Robert Andrich saved Leverkusen's unbeaten streak with his last-gasp equalizer (90.+6). And in the cup quarter-final, Jonathan Tah scored in the 90th minute to give the Werkself a 3-2 victory.

Bayer have been unbeaten in a national competition for 15 months and will also start the new season as a top team. However, Leverkusen failed to impress in the test matches against international opponents. They drew 1-1 against RC Lens and Real Betis Sevilla and suffered a 4-1 defeat at FC Arsenal. "That must be a wake-up call for us. We have to start from scratch and forget about last season," said coach Xabi Alonso.

Apart from the unresolved personnel issue surrounding Jonathan Tah, the team has remained the same and has even strengthened at certain points. Apart from Josip Stanisic, who has returned to FC Bayern Munich, the champions have not lost any important players, but have strengthened with Aleix Garcia (FC Girona), Martin Terrier and Jeanuel Belocian (both FC Stade Rennes). High hopes are also pinned on attacker Victor Boniface, who has been sidelined for the second half of the season.

