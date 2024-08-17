Supercup LIVE: Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

Apart from the unresolved personnel issue surrounding Jonathan Tah, the team has remained the same and has even strengthened at certain points. Apart from Josip Stanisic, who has returned to FC Bayern Munich, the champions have not lost any important players, but have strengthened with Aleix Garcia (FC Girona), Martin Terrier and Jeanuel Belocian (both FC Stade Rennes). High hopes are also pinned on attacker Victor Boniface, who has been sidelined for the second half of the season.