Crystal clear! Why the “hangover” gets worse after 40

Partied with friends, had a little too much to drink, came home late - or early again? - come home and fall into bed. And suddenly it's there: the day after. With a buzzing head, aching limbs and a feeling as if you've been run over by a truck, some of you may have been painfully reminded of Roger Murthaugh's iconic line from the "Lethal Weapon" films: "I'm too old for this sh*t!"