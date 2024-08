Ipswich Town v Liverpool- LIVE from 1.30pm

No cultural change is to be expected at the Reds, but there will be one or two new shifts in emphasis. Slot had recommended himself for higher things with the cultivated attacking soccer he played at Feyenoord and his successes there. Feyenoord won the title in 2023 and the cup a year later. The 45-year-old takes over a well-functioning team that finished the previous season in third place and has essentially stayed together.