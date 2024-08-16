Inn destroyed
The family sticks by their son after arson
The traditional inn in Hausruck, which was destroyed by flames, is to be rebuilt according to the owner. However, the focus is currently on the 20-year-old son, who is suspected of being responsible for the fire. The family is firmly behind him.
"The material things are really unimportant now" - for a landlord family in the Hausruckviertel, the focus is currently on their son. Although he is suspected of having set fire to the inn twice on August 1st - whether negligently or intentionally, that is still unclear - the family is standing behind the 20-year-old. "The only important thing is that the boy is doing well," says the 57-year-old father to "Krone", but does not want to comment further on the fire and the suspicion against his son, who is at large.
As reported, experts are still investigating. The 20-year-old admitted to the police that he was responsible for the devastating fire and a smaller fire at the end of May, when a paper container was on fire. According to the public prosecutor's office in Wels, he claims to have disposed of cigarettes improperly. The presumption of innocence applies.
Confession, but no concrete motive
After the catastrophic fire, which started in a carport, the 20-year-old was quickly targeted when it became clear that no technical defect could be the cause. Although there was apparently no motive, his behavior made the 20-year-old suspicious.
Junior should take over the business one day
In any case, the innkeepers want to rebuild their business: "It will certainly take some time to open up, it won't happen this year. But the restaurant will continue to operate, that's for sure. We want to simplify operations and processes," says the award-winning restaurateur.
The long-term plan - at least until the fires - was for the son to take over and run the restaurant one day. He has completed an apprenticeship as a chef and has already worked in the pub. And the 20-year-old reacted correctly on the night of the fire, waking his parents, who were already asleep, at the last moment and saving them.
