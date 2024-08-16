The family sticks by their son after arson

"The material things are really unimportant now" - for a landlord family in the Hausruckviertel, the focus is currently on their son. Although he is suspected of having set fire to the inn twice on August 1st - whether negligently or intentionally, that is still unclear - the family is standing behind the 20-year-old. "The only important thing is that the boy is doing well," says the 57-year-old father to "Krone", but does not want to comment further on the fire and the suspicion against his son, who is at large.