Rock instead of retirement: senior citizens’ band at “Time Warp”

They also have "The Guitar and the Sea" by Freddy Quinn and other hits in their repertoire of around 200 songs. But the "Werder Klub Band" - and their enthusiastically dancing audience - really get going when they start singing "Time Warp" from the Rocky Horror Show or other rock songs. Logically, because everyone here has known the songs since they were written five or more decades ago. Hardly anyone on the stage or in front of it is under 70 years old.