It's about 47 euros
In Russia, the Russian-American dual citizen Xenia Karelina has been sentenced to twelve years in a penal colony for "high treason". The case concerned a donation of 47 euros to an aid organization with close ties to Ukraine.
The devastating verdict was made public by the court in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains on Thursday. According to reports in Russian state media, the 32-year-old had admitted in the previous week that she had paid the equivalent of around 47 euros to the aid organization "Razom for Ukraine" shortly after the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
US-Russian woman was visiting family when arrested
In addition to this donation for the Ukraine-affiliated aid organization, she is also alleged to have collected money for "medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces".
This was the accusation made by Russia's secret service, the FSB, which did not provide any concrete evidence. She had thus worked against Russia's security. In the USA, the woman had repeatedly taken part in "public actions in support of the Kiev regime".
The ballet dancer, who lived and worked in Los Angeles, was arrested in Yekaterinburg at the end of January during a family visit. The USA accuses Russia of arresting US citizens on unfounded charges in order to use them as leverage for the release of Russians convicted abroad.
The woman's lawyer, Mikhail Mushailov, told the Russian news agency Interfax that he intends to appeal the verdict. He also contradicted the court's statement that his client had fully admitted her guilt. Instead, she only admitted to having transferred money without being aware of the anti-Russian purpose.
Historic prisoner exchange only two weeks ago
The verdict against Karelina came two weeks after the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War, in which Russia released 15 prisoners, including the US reporter Evan Gershkovich and several Russian opposition politicians.
In return, eight prisoners and two minors were flown out to Moscow, including the Tiergarten murderer Vadim Krasikov, who was previously imprisoned in Germany.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.