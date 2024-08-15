Had several weapons
In the terrible case of a mother and her two children, who were found dead in a house in the district of Tulln (Lower Austria) on Wednesday afternoon, the investigators are still faced with big questions. Despite the seizure of a pistol, only the body of the 29-year-old had gunshot wounds. No external injuries were visible on the two girls. In addition, the mother is said to have legally possessed several weapons ...
These new details about the case were announced on Thursday by Stefan Pfandler, head of the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation. Autopsies have not yet been carried out and should provide more clarity. The mother's suicide is considered a possibility and further investigations are essential.
Shotgun test should provide information
According to Pfandler, there are currently "no concrete indications of other people involved". Nevertheless, such a scenario "should not be disregarded". A gunshot hand test could provide clarification, but it may take several days to obtain the results. In any case, a handgun was found in the vicinity.
The mother is said to have legally owned this and other weapons. According to the latest information, she is said to have been a hunter, while the father of the two children is a police officer.
"Have to put the puzzle together"
Further interviews are still pending. "We have to put the puzzle together", said Pfandler. It would be "too early and dubious" to commit to one option.
The autopsies of the two girls - aged five and eight - are to be carried out on Thursday. A preliminary result should be available in the late afternoon. Investigations are also continuing at the crime scene. Until now, the police had concentrated mainly on the immediate area of the crime, but now other rooms in the residential property are also being examined.
Bodies discovered in bedroom
Wailing sirens and flashing blue lights disturbed the idyll in the small community on Wednesday. Because the 29-year-old mother had not turned up for work, an acquaintance became worried. The woman is said to have then contacted the father of the two girls, who had a key to the house. He is also said to have discovered the three bodies in a bedroom on the upper floor.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find other crisis telephones and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
