Construction in full swing
The Red Bull Ring is getting ready for the MotoGP
The Motorcycle World Championship pitched its tents in Spielberg on Wednesday. Riders, teams and spectators must be prepared for a heat battle with the prospect of thunderstorms. First pictures of the set-up at the Ring can be seen here.
The campsites are gradually filling up, the pits are being spruced up, and everywhere around the Red Bull Ring people are screwing, hammering and sweating. Spielberg is getting ready for the MotoGP, which will be racing there from Friday.
Tons of material
The Motorcycle World Championship itself has brought around 400 tons of freight with it to Styria - from the more than one hundred racing motorcycles and thousands of tires to the technical equipment for timekeeping and TV production that MotoGP organizer Dorna brings to every race around the globe.
It was still quiet at the campsites on Wednesday. Only a few motorcycle fans have already set up their tents and caravans. "The big rush won't come until Thursday," said one campsite operator to "Krone".
Still room for spontaneous people
Large parts of the Mur Valley are fully booked, even if there will once again be significantly fewer motorsport fans in the area around the Ring than for Formula 1. "There are still a few rooms and campsites available," says the tourism association. "The last few years have shown that motorcyclists often decide on arrival and accommodation at very short notice - after taking a look at the weather."
The fans will be offered something early in the morning: the first training sessions are scheduled for Friday from 8.30 am. On Saturday and Sunday, there will then be a total of eight races in the three world championship classes, the electric MotoE and the Red Bull Rookies Cup. The highlights will of course be the 14-lap sprint race of the premier class on Saturday (15) and the 28-lap Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday (MotoGP from 14).
Around the Ring on a moped
But there will already be racing on the Ring on Thursday: The first "MopedGP" will take place from 2.45 pm. Led by world championship leader Jorge Martin, the Marquez brothers Marc and Alex, Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira, the track will belong to hundreds of moped riders for an hour, who want to make the asphalt glow with their 50cc machines.
Speaking of sweating: A heat battle awaits riders and fans in Spielberg with temperatures in excess of 30 degrees and possible thunderstorms in the evening hours. Cooling off is not expected until Sunday at the earliest, when the likelihood of rain could also increase somewhat.
The heat will also push the motorcycles to their limits, with tires and brakes in particular usually suffering from high temperatures. "Spielberg is already one of the toughest tracks in MotoGP for the brakes," says Stefan Bradl, TV expert, who will be racing for Honda again this time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.