herbalist celebrates
Where healing herbs gently blossom
With God's blessing, herbalist Benedikt has already given Krone readers an insight into the secrets of creation 4,500 times.
Even the most inconspicuous flora blossoms to the higher glory of God. For plants and herbs are his delicate creatures," assures the gentle Premonstratensian canon Benedikt Felsinger once again at the herb center in the high Waldviertel. For a small eternity on earth, the eco-pastor roams the flower meadows and fields from his abbey in Geras to delve even deeper into the wondrous world of plants outside the monastery walls.
Association helps
This year, his prayers are particularly directed towards thyme, the delicate medicinal plant of the year. This flowering plant - which strengthens and soothes colds, among other things - was the symbolic focus of the general meeting of the "Friends of Medicinal Herbs" association in Karlstein an der Thaya. These prompted Mayor Siegfried Walch to offer touching words of thanks for the voluntary idealism of the eco-pastor and his loyal team.
The "Krone" herbal pastor
The gentle "activists for people's health" also deserve thanks from the "Krone" side. Benedikt has delivered 4500 wise columns as steadfastly and reliably as the Amen in prayer. The creation wisdoms are so profound that Mr. Benedikt has 55,000 followers on social media, but even more in the hearts of his followers ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.