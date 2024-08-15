Where healing herbs gently blossom

Even the most inconspicuous flora blossoms to the higher glory of God. For plants and herbs are his delicate creatures," assures the gentle Premonstratensian canon Benedikt Felsinger once again at the herb center in the high Waldviertel. For a small eternity on earth, the eco-pastor roams the flower meadows and fields from his abbey in Geras to delve even deeper into the wondrous world of plants outside the monastery walls.