herbalist celebrates

Where healing herbs gently blossom

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 19:00

With God's blessing, herbalist Benedikt has already given Krone readers an insight into the secrets of creation 4,500 times.

Even the most inconspicuous flora blossoms to the higher glory of God. For plants and herbs are his delicate creatures," assures the gentle Premonstratensian canon Benedikt Felsinger once again at the herb center in the high Waldviertel. For a small eternity on earth, the eco-pastor roams the flower meadows and fields from his abbey in Geras to delve even deeper into the wondrous world of plants outside the monastery walls.

Association helps
This year, his prayers are particularly directed towards thyme, the delicate medicinal plant of the year. This flowering plant - which strengthens and soothes colds, among other things - was the symbolic focus of the general meeting of the "Friends of Medicinal Herbs" association in Karlstein an der Thaya. These prompted Mayor Siegfried Walch to offer touching words of thanks for the voluntary idealism of the eco-pastor and his loyal team.

