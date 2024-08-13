Sailing star of Paris
Vadlau talks about gold alarm and dad’s arrest
Laura Vadlau and her co-sailor Lukas Mähr won the first of two gold medals for Austria at the Olympic Games in Paris. However, her father was taken away by the French police during the euphoric celebrations. And at the airport in Vienna there was another gold alarm at security.
On Tuesday evening, our Olympic heroes were ceremoniously honored by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen - early in the morning they were guests on Ö3-Wecker, where Vadlau talked about the fact that her dad Ernst had to be taken away by the police.
Why?
"When we won the gold medal, he ran straight to us, but in France they seem to take security checks very seriously. He was taken away straight away," the sailor explained.
"Thankful that they didn't lock dad up"
At least she was able to celebrate with her mother. But Vadlau was surprised! "Where's dad?", Vadlau asked her mother when she realized that her father was missing. Her mother: "He may have just been taken away." In the end, however, everything was resolved.
"I'm grateful that they didn't lock dad up," laughed Vadlau, confirming that dad was back.
Gold alarm
On Monday, however, there were once again difficulties with the security staff on arrival at Schwechat Airport. This time it was customs control who insisted that the gold medal must also pass through the security checkpoint. "It rang and beeped, then I had to pass it through the tunnel, although I said straight away: No, no, no! But she said: yes, yes, yes!" says Vadlau. "Yes, everything is checked now."
