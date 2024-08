“Leave your car in the Stone Age”

Around 86,000 Vorarlberg residents are already breaking new ground in terms of mobility as holders of a climate ticket. "Transportation has changed again and again throughout human history. Today's options are greater than ever before. Now it's up to us to take advantage of what's on offer in terms of technological progress and climate protection," says Christian Hillbrand, Managing Director of Verkehrsverbund Vorarlberg, promoting the switch to buses, trains and bicycles.