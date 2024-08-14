Pearson misses longer
A shock! Two VSV players immediately suspended
This hits VSV hard! The Eagles will have to do without two legionnaires for the start of the season in just over a month. Due to the after-effects of suspensions from the previous season. Also fixed: An ace striker is out for longer.
A rule passage hits VSV hard! The Adler only just started training for the new season on Monday. Next Thursday (20), the first of seven test games will take place at league rivals HC Pustertal - nevertheless, new coach Tray Tuomie is already thinking hard about the start of the championship. On September 20, he will have to do without two legionnaires at Olimpija Ljubljana, then two days later at home against Vienna without one.
The reasons for this are two suspensions from the previous season! And this despite the fact that the two legionnaires are no longer with the club. The Canadian Maxim Golod was suspended for three games in the quarter-final match three against Bolzano, one of which is still open. The Slovenian Robert Sabolic was given two matches after the last clash against the South Tyroleans - both are still outstanding.
"These suspensions must also be served by legionnaires," explains league press officer Michael Seif. "However, the places of the imports can be filled by local players." As Sabolic moved within the league to Ljubljana, he is of course also suspended there.
Broken ribs for Pearson
Tuesday also saw the bitter diagnosis for neo-Eagle Chase Pearson, who crashed into the boards at the start of training. The 26-year-old Canadian forward broke a rib and will probably have to take three to four weeks off. Maxi Rebernig (knee) will also miss another two to three.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
