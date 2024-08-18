for August 18

The Amthof Museum in the Feldkirchner Amthof at Amthofgasse 5 is open until mid-September; Monday to Sunday 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm.

Group tours by appointment on 0 42 76/ 21 76 at the tourist office.

Admission: 3 euros, in groups 2 euros, free admission with the Summer Carinthia Card