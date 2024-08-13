Shortly before the start of the season
This is why Laimer is now threatened with a place on the bench at Bayern
In his first year at Bayern, Konrad Laimer was one of the best players despite a title-less season and was one of Thomas Tuchel's favorite players. In the coming season, it could be tight with a regular place, a "bench subscription" threatens ...
Joshua Kimmich, who has not been uncontroversial for years and has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Munich, is likely to be a permanent fixture in Bayern's midfield. New coach Vincent Kompany recently deployed the German team player in the six-man position in the test matches.
Tuchel and DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann have had Kimmich playing at right-back in recent months due to a lack of alternatives in this position. A position in which Kimmich has matured into a world-class player - and in which he has recently helped out without complaint, even if he now much prefers to play in the middle.
Battle for space in the center
In addition to Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, top talent Aleksandar Pavlovic and new signing Joao Palhinha are also playing in Bayern's center - and left-back Raphael Guerreiro is also pushing more and more into the middle. The German newspaper "Bild" therefore speculates that, in addition to Goretzka, who did not make it to the home European Championships in Germany due to a modest performance, "it will also be very tight for Laimer" with a regular place.
Unlike Goretzka, who is said to be an internal sales candidate, Bayern do not want to sell Laimer this summer. Nevertheless, the ÖFB team player is now threatened with a place on the bench after a strong debut season at the record champions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
