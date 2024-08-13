This is why Laimer is now threatened with a place on the bench at Bayern

Battle for space in the center

In addition to Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, top talent Aleksandar Pavlovic and new signing Joao Palhinha are also playing in Bayern's center - and left-back Raphael Guerreiro is also pushing more and more into the middle. The German newspaper "Bild" therefore speculates that, in addition to Goretzka, who did not make it to the home European Championships in Germany due to a modest performance, "it will also be very tight for Laimer" with a regular place.