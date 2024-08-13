Vorteilswelt
Soon in college

Mladenovic is following in the footsteps of his great role model

Nachrichten
13.08.2024

Swimmer Luka Mladenovic will be attending a college in the USA from 2025.The 20-year-old is thus following in the footsteps of Olympic champion and his idol Leon Marchand. However, his former coach changed schools in April.

Swimming ace Luka Mladenovic went into the summer break with four gold medals at the national championships. The SSM graduate is mainly enjoying the time off from school. But he won't be bored. In addition to light training and relaxation, he has to send numerous documents such as certificates and CVs to America. The reason for this? The 20-year-old has been accepted to college in Arizona. "I'm already very excited," says the youngster, looking forward to his new adventure. His teammate Anastasia Tichy is already experiencing this to the full. She is already entering her second year in Kentucky.

"There are good training partners in Arizona, I can take the next step there," says the Salzburg native. Because the chances of developing into one of the best in the world in Arizona are good. The Olympic champion from Paris and Mladenovic's role model Léon Marchand (Fra) also attended college there. There he was trained by Michael Phelps' mentor, Bob Bowman. However, the Salzburg native will not be taken under his wing, as he has been working in Texas since April.

Before that, however, Mladenovic has to join the army in Graz and has many goals in mind, such as the World Championships in Singapore in October 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
