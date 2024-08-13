Mladenovic is following in the footsteps of his great role model

Swimming ace Luka Mladenovic went into the summer break with four gold medals at the national championships. The SSM graduate is mainly enjoying the time off from school. But he won't be bored. In addition to light training and relaxation, he has to send numerous documents such as certificates and CVs to America. The reason for this? The 20-year-old has been accepted to college in Arizona. "I'm already very excited," says the youngster, looking forward to his new adventure. His teammate Anastasia Tichy is already experiencing this to the full. She is already entering her second year in Kentucky.