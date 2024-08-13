Civil courage shown
Customers of a bakery prevented the thief from escaping
On Monday morning, a 23-year-old man stole money from the till of a bakery in Klagenfurt and tried to make off with it. Courageous witnesses, however, prevented the man from escaping.
The 23-year-old entered the bakery in Klagenfurt at around 8.45 a.m. on Monday and reached into the till to make off with the stolen cash - that was the plan. However, a witness observed the incident and held the entrance door shut with another woman to prevent the thief from escaping.
The man from Klagenfurt tried to force the door open, but was initially unsuccessful. "After several attempts, the 23-year-old managed to force his way out through a small gap, where he fell through his own fault and knocked over one of the witnesses, injuring her," said the police.
Perpetrator pinned to the ground
Another customer (57) came to the woman's aid and pinned the thief to the ground until the police arrived, where the stolen money was also recovered. The perpetrator was arrested and taken to Klagenfurt prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.