Civil courage shown

Customers of a bakery prevented the thief from escaping

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 06:45

On Monday morning, a 23-year-old man stole money from the till of a bakery in Klagenfurt and tried to make off with it. Courageous witnesses, however, prevented the man from escaping. 

The 23-year-old entered the bakery in Klagenfurt at around 8.45 a.m. on Monday and reached into the till to make off with the stolen cash - that was the plan. However, a witness observed the incident and held the entrance door shut with another woman to prevent the thief from escaping. 

The man from Klagenfurt tried to force the door open, but was initially unsuccessful. "After several attempts, the 23-year-old managed to force his way out through a small gap, where he fell through his own fault and knocked over one of the witnesses, injuring her," said the police. 

Perpetrator pinned to the ground
Another customer (57) came to the woman's aid and pinned the thief to the ground until the police arrived, where the stolen money was also recovered. The perpetrator was arrested and taken to Klagenfurt prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Folgen Sie uns auf