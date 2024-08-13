Frequency launch
Sheeran: A superstar under supervision
Starting signal for the Frequency in St. Pölten: The police are ready for the first mega-concert after the Swift concerts were canceled due to terror plans. Ed Sheeran will be performing in the provincial capital tomorrow.
The cancellation of all three Vienna concerts due to a foiled terrorist attack by megastar Taylor Swift is still causing plenty of emotion and disappointed faces, and not just among the countless "Swifties". As reported, a 19-year-old planned to use explosives, machetes and knives to kill countless people in front of the Happel Stadium in Vienna. He and other accomplices were arrested in Lower Austria and Vienna.
Super start with a superstar
On Wednesday, the performance by superstar Ed Sheeran will ensure a rush of visitors to the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten. This will be the first major event to take place since the recent incidents - naturally with tightened security measures. The fact is: there are currently no concrete indications of a specific threat to the festival, but there is still an abstract increased risk, according to the provincial police directorate. The operational concept has been tightened up together with the organizer and upgraded in terms of personnel and technology. The police are asking visitors to be vigilant and to report any suspicious observations immediately. "There will be closer checks, so please bring enough time," asks organizer Harry Jenner. Day visitors enter through the VAZ entrance. The number of security guards has also been increased. A great supporting program with acts such as David Kushner and Calum Scott will provide great entertainment. "We are taking a relaxed approach to Wednesday," said Jenner.
With the brilliant start to the festival, the organizers have pulled off a special coup: Ed Sheeran is coming to Frequency in St. Pölten for the second time since 2012. Back then, he was still a rather unknown afternoon act (on August 15 at 5.30 pm), but this year, as the headliner, he will ensure pure excitement. "It wasn't that easy. And we're very proud of it," says Jenner happily.
