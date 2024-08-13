Sheeran: A superstar under supervision

Super start with a superstar

On Wednesday, the performance by superstar Ed Sheeran will ensure a rush of visitors to the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten. This will be the first major event to take place since the recent incidents - naturally with tightened security measures. The fact is: there are currently no concrete indications of a specific threat to the festival, but there is still an abstract increased risk, according to the provincial police directorate. The operational concept has been tightened up together with the organizer and upgraded in terms of personnel and technology. The police are asking visitors to be vigilant and to report any suspicious observations immediately. "There will be closer checks, so please bring enough time," asks organizer Harry Jenner. Day visitors enter through the VAZ entrance. The number of security guards has also been increased. A great supporting program with acts such as David Kushner and Calum Scott will provide great entertainment. "We are taking a relaxed approach to Wednesday," said Jenner.