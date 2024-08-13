Tour of lidos
Making nursing attractive again with a roadshow
The Carinthia University of Applied Sciences and Kärntner Sparkasse will be touring the lidos with healthcare and nursing students until the end of August, providing information about an interesting scholarship.
Together with Kärntner Sparkasse and with the support of Kärntner Wasserrettung, the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences is touring local lidos until the end of August as part of a roadshow to get future students interested in healthcare and nursing.
In addition to detailed information about the course, bathers will be informed by the students, who will also demonstrate first aid and resuscitation measures and, if necessary, provide information about the Sparkasse scholarship.
Studies cost around 15,000 euros
"Despite the monthly grant of 600 euros from the state of Carinthia, it is difficult for students to finance their studies because young people simply don't have the chance to work part-time while working a 40-hour week," says Siegfried Spanz, Managing Director of Carinthia University of Applied Sciences. Sarah Fellner, who is graduating this year, has already benefited from the scholarship: "My studies cost a total of around 15,000 euros over the three years, which is not easy to finance."
Due to the lack of care infrastructure in Carinthia, we want to make a difference. That helps the state and the population.
Johann Schönegger, Kärntner Sparkasse
This is precisely why we entered into a cooperation with Kärntner Sparkasse Privatstiftung to counteract this problem. "Due to the lack of care infrastructure in Carinthia, we want to make a difference. We want to get even more people interested in health and care on board, make it easier for them to make the switch and thus guarantee care provision," says Johann Schönegger, CEO of Privatstiftung Kärntner Sparkasse.
All roadshow dates at www.fh-kaernten.at
