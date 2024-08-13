Making nursing attractive again with a roadshow

Studies cost around 15,000 euros

"Despite the monthly grant of 600 euros from the state of Carinthia, it is difficult for students to finance their studies because young people simply don't have the chance to work part-time while working a 40-hour week," says Siegfried Spanz, Managing Director of Carinthia University of Applied Sciences. Sarah Fellner, who is graduating this year, has already benefited from the scholarship: "My studies cost a total of around 15,000 euros over the three years, which is not easy to finance."