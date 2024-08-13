Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tour of lidos

Making nursing attractive again with a roadshow

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 16:00

The Carinthia University of Applied Sciences and Kärntner Sparkasse will be touring the lidos with healthcare and nursing students until the end of August, providing information about an interesting scholarship. 

comment0 Kommentare

Together with Kärntner Sparkasse and with the support of Kärntner Wasserrettung, the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences is touring local lidos until the end of August as part of a roadshow to get future students interested in healthcare and nursing.

In addition to detailed information about the course, bathers will be informed by the students, who will also demonstrate first aid and resuscitation measures and, if necessary, provide information about the Sparkasse scholarship.

Studies cost around 15,000 euros 
"Despite the monthly grant of 600 euros from the state of Carinthia, it is difficult for students to finance their studies because young people simply don't have the chance to work part-time while working a 40-hour week," says Siegfried Spanz, Managing Director of Carinthia University of Applied Sciences. Sarah Fellner, who is graduating this year, has already benefited from the scholarship: "My studies cost a total of around 15,000 euros over the three years, which is not easy to finance."

Zitat Icon

Due to the lack of care infrastructure in Carinthia, we want to make a difference. That helps the state and the population.

Johann Schönegger, Kärntner Sparkasse

This is precisely why we entered into a cooperation with Kärntner Sparkasse Privatstiftung to counteract this problem. "Due to the lack of care infrastructure in Carinthia, we want to make a difference. We want to get even more people interested in health and care on board, make it easier for them to make the switch and thus guarantee care provision," says Johann Schönegger, CEO of Privatstiftung Kärntner Sparkasse.

All roadshow dates at www.fh-kaernten.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf