Bilingual signs at Carinthian railroad stations

The protection of the rights of ethnic groups is regulated by law in Austria, and bilingual place name signs are anchored in defined municipalities. ÖBB has now also voluntarily undertaken to gradually replace monolingual nameplates with bilingual ones at all affected stops as part of the modernization of railroad stations. In Carinthia, two station signs will be replaced by the end of 2024 and a new one will be installed at the stop in Wiederndorf-Aich.