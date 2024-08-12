Richard Lugner – a true friend of Upper Austria

Racing through the Plus City in a racing cart

The society icon was also a regular guest at the Cart Trophy at Plus City in Pasching. With Christina "Mausi" Lugner at his side, he raced through the modern shopping center in a racing cart. And always for a good cause. That was at the end of April 2007, and a few months later the dream couple divorced. A year later, Lugner returned to the charity event in Upper Austria. This time with his new "Mausi", Bettina Kofler. Just six months after this appearance, they announced their separation.