A welcome guest
Richard Lugner – a true friend of Upper Austria
A true Viennese as a good friend: Following the death of Richard "Mörtel" Lugner (91), Upper Austria is also mourning the entrepreneur. He was a frequent guest in our province, for example when cutting down a Christmas tree for his Lugner City or most recently at Heino's farewell concert.
Whenever Richard Lugner (91), who died on Monday in Vienna-Döbling, appeared in Upper Austria, photographers and society reporters would also queue up here: "Mörtel" loved our province, had friends here and could be seen time and again. For example in Nußdorf am Attersee, where he had a Christmas tree cut down for his Lugner City in Vienna. "He even lent a hand himself. Just for the photo, of course," says a reporter who was there at the time with a grin.
He took the hands of Heino's Hannelore (†)
The last documented visit by the master builder to Upper Austria took place in October 2019. Pop singer Heino gave his very last concert in the Linz Arena. Clapping along in the front row: Richard Lugner. A photo shows the now deceased taking the hands of Heino's wife Hannlore (†) and greeting her warmly. They were friends, both on stage and off.
The building tycoon danced with his fifth wife Cathy at the Linzer Alm im Passage in 2014. The two-year anniversary celebration was held there, and the presence of the society couple guaranteed Austria-wide coverage. Richard Lugner was a guest at the Empire St. Martin in 2010, when operator Stefan Süß hosted the ten-year anniversary celebration. At his side at the time: girlfriend Katzi, whose real name is Anastasia Sokol.
Racing through the Plus City in a racing cart
The society icon was also a regular guest at the Cart Trophy at Plus City in Pasching. With Christina "Mausi" Lugner at his side, he raced through the modern shopping center in a racing cart. And always for a good cause. That was at the end of April 2007, and a few months later the dream couple divorced. A year later, Lugner returned to the charity event in Upper Austria. This time with his new "Mausi", Bettina Kofler. Just six months after this appearance, they announced their separation.
Lugner's dream: the first man in the state
The Upper Austrians dealt with Lugner on a completely different level in 1998 and in 2016: he stood for election as Federal President as a non-party candidate. Dr. Thomas Klestil won the race on 19 April 1998, followed by the major election debacle of repeated ballots in 2016, which was ultimately won by Alexander Van der Bellen.
Your very own personal Mörtel moment
As many people were skeptical of him, many also admired and loved him: Richard "Mörtel" Lugner was in Upper Austria several times and also danced skillfully on the society stage here. Do you have personal memories of him? Or even a photo of them together? Send it and tell us about your very personal Mörtel moment. E-mail to: ooe@kronenzeitung.at
7.81 percent of the vote in Upper Austria
But still: in 1998, 55,313 Upper Austrians (7.81 percent) ticked Richard Lugner's name on the ballot paper; in 2016, only 14,259 votes (1.90 percent) were cast for him from our province.
