Renewables catch up

Energy production: Oil, gas and coal dominate

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 11:39

The goal of covering 100% of domestic electricity production with renewables by 2040 is getting closer. In 2023, renewables already accounted for 87.6% of total domestic energy production. However, energy from oil, natural gas and coal continues to dominate.

The Ministry of Energy recorded a record increase in photovoltaics. While the share of hydropower is on a downward trend, the share of biomass is increasing, the ministry refers to the annual statistics report "Energy in Austria - Facts, Figures and Data". According to the report, eleven percent of energy consumption in Austria was covered by hydropower in the previous year. 2.2 percent came from wind power, 1.6 percent from photovoltaics, 2.4 percent from ambient heat and 2.1 percent from combustible waste - together about as much as coal at 7.7 percent. Oil (35.7 percent) and natural gas (18.5 percent) still account for the lion's share.

Gas consumption is falling
One detail that is particularly emphasized: in 2023, 14.5 percent less gas was used to cover energy consumption than in the previous year.

The contribution of wind energy to domestic electricity generation has risen from around two percent in 2005 to 11.4 percent today. Electricity production from wind increased by 10.9% in 2023 compared to 2022. Wind turbines with a capacity of 331 megawatts were also newly installed.

Heat pumps on the rise
Solar power already contributed 8.7% to domestic electricity generation in 2023 (2022: 6.6%). The PV boom is particularly reflected in new installations. A record increase of around 2,600 megawatts peak was recorded in 2023, bringing the cumulative total output to 6.4 megawatts peak and almost quadrupling it since 2019. The use of ambient heat from the air, ground or groundwater via heat pumps for space heating or hot water has increased sevenfold since 2005

