Energy production: Oil, gas and coal dominate

The Ministry of Energy recorded a record increase in photovoltaics. While the share of hydropower is on a downward trend, the share of biomass is increasing, the ministry refers to the annual statistics report "Energy in Austria - Facts, Figures and Data". According to the report, eleven percent of energy consumption in Austria was covered by hydropower in the previous year. 2.2 percent came from wind power, 1.6 percent from photovoltaics, 2.4 percent from ambient heat and 2.1 percent from combustible waste - together about as much as coal at 7.7 percent. Oil (35.7 percent) and natural gas (18.5 percent) still account for the lion's share.