Ibrahimovic taunts: “Pep could have solved it”

The Swede still has no understanding for his former coach's behavior. In the 2009/10 season, Ibra joined the Catalans as a new hopeful striker. However, there were problems with Guardiola right from the start. After the Champions League exit, the situation finally escalated, as Ibrahimovic recalls: "Guardiola stared at me and I went crazy. I thought: 'There's my enemy scratching his bald head! I shouted at him: 'You have no balls! And probably worse than that".