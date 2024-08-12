Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Resentment against former coach

Ibrahimovic taunts: “Pep could have solved it”

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 10:39

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has complained about his former coach Pep Guardiola in an interview. The Swede clearly blames Guardiola for the strained relationship. "It could have been solved in a minute. Pep only had to say once what his problem was," said the former star striker. 

comment0 Kommentare

"The problem with Pep was that we could have solved it in a minute. Just tell me what the problem is. Very simple. But I never knew what the problem was," Ibrahimovic fumed in an interview with "The Athletic". The relationship between the former top striker and the coaching icon has been considered broken for years. 

The Swede still has no understanding for his former coach's behavior. In the 2009/10 season, Ibra joined the Catalans as a new hopeful striker. However, there were problems with Guardiola right from the start. After the Champions League exit, the situation finally escalated, as Ibrahimovic recalls: "Guardiola stared at me and I went crazy. I thought: 'There's my enemy scratching his bald head! I shouted at him: 'You have no balls! And probably worse than that". 

Ibra also criticizes teammates
After the season, he moved to AC Milan on loan - followed by a permanent move to Milan in 2011. After the transfer, Ibra complained that Guardiola had completely ignored him. His teammates, however, blindly followed Pep like schoolboys.

Pep Guardiola (Bild: AFP/APA/Oli SCARFF)
Pep Guardiola
(Bild: AFP/APA/Oli SCARFF)

Ibrahimovic now works as a Milan consultant. Meanwhile, Guardiola is still a successful coach, having recently won the Champions League and the Premier League title with Man City. However, he is unlikely to develop a friendship with Ibrahimovic. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf