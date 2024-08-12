Resentment against former coach
Ibrahimovic taunts: “Pep could have solved it”
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has complained about his former coach Pep Guardiola in an interview. The Swede clearly blames Guardiola for the strained relationship. "It could have been solved in a minute. Pep only had to say once what his problem was," said the former star striker.
"The problem with Pep was that we could have solved it in a minute. Just tell me what the problem is. Very simple. But I never knew what the problem was," Ibrahimovic fumed in an interview with "The Athletic". The relationship between the former top striker and the coaching icon has been considered broken for years.
The Swede still has no understanding for his former coach's behavior. In the 2009/10 season, Ibra joined the Catalans as a new hopeful striker. However, there were problems with Guardiola right from the start. After the Champions League exit, the situation finally escalated, as Ibrahimovic recalls: "Guardiola stared at me and I went crazy. I thought: 'There's my enemy scratching his bald head! I shouted at him: 'You have no balls! And probably worse than that".
Ibra also criticizes teammates
After the season, he moved to AC Milan on loan - followed by a permanent move to Milan in 2011. After the transfer, Ibra complained that Guardiola had completely ignored him. His teammates, however, blindly followed Pep like schoolboys.
Ibrahimovic now works as a Milan consultant. Meanwhile, Guardiola is still a successful coach, having recently won the Champions League and the Premier League title with Man City. However, he is unlikely to develop a friendship with Ibrahimovic.
