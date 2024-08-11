Leading member of Islamic Jihad probably dead

Ashraf Judah was also said to be a leading member of Islamic Jihad. The Israeli army had previously announced that "at least 19 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad" had been killed in the "precise hit" on the school building in the city of Gaza. This could be confirmed following an investigation by the intelligence services. The army published the names and photos of the Islamist fighters suspected of having been killed. "The terrorists operated with the aim of carrying out attacks on Israeli soldiers (...) from inside the school compound," the army added.