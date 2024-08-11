Provincial funding for medical practices is having an impact

Over 2 million euros for healthcare

A review now shows that the initiative is working: 55 surgeries - 48 of which are GP practices - have received around 2.2 million euros in funding since its launch. This year alone, 185,000 euros have already been approved for six surgeries, with another to follow in September. Recently, the establishment of a pediatrician in Großpetersdorf was supported. "In Burgenland, we are safeguarding healthcare provision, and with the medical practice funding we are making it more attractive to set up or take over medical practices in Burgenland municipalities," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ).