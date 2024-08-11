Medical practices filled
Provincial funding for medical practices is having an impact
In order to attract more doctors to Burgenland's municipalities, the province has been offering targeted funding since 2018. 55 surgeries have been supported since then.
No appointments, long waiting times, long journeys - the shortage of doctors is now making itself felt throughout Austria. Rural regions in particular often lose out in the "competition" for doctors. Burgenland therefore began to counteract this several years ago. A funding program for general practitioners has been in place since 2018 and one for specialists since 2019. The aim is to financially support the establishment or takeover of surgeries.
Over 2 million euros for healthcare
A review now shows that the initiative is working: 55 surgeries - 48 of which are GP practices - have received around 2.2 million euros in funding since its launch. This year alone, 185,000 euros have already been approved for six surgeries, with another to follow in September. Recently, the establishment of a pediatrician in Großpetersdorf was supported. "In Burgenland, we are safeguarding healthcare provision, and with the medical practice funding we are making it more attractive to set up or take over medical practices in Burgenland municipalities," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ).
Support starts at 20,000 euros
A basic amount of 20,000 euros is granted for rural doctor funding, the maximum amount is 60,000 euros. The specialist doctor subsidy provides for a minimum of 20,000 euros and a maximum of 30,000 euros. The subsidies are linked to the condition that an equal amount is made available by the respective municipality. The money can be used for necessary renovations or for the purchase of equipment.
The federal government is also called upon
Apart from this, the state wants to ensure that there are enough doctors in the future. The Burgenland medical scholarship is intended to counteract the shortage of doctors. Prospective doctors undertake to ordain in Burgenland for five years. However, Doskozil believes that the federal government has a duty above all: "The federal government must finally ensure that doctors trained throughout Austria at taxpayers' expense are also available to the public system for a certain period of time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.