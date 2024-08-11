Johannes Rauch:
“The FPÖ’s fuel is hatred and division”
Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) talks about the blue danger, black obstructionists and green know-it-alls in a major "Krone" interview. And he reveals why he may be postponing his political retirement.
"Krone": Mr. Rauch, you originally wanted to retire at the end of the legislative period. However, you recently announced that you would continue after the National Council elections if necessary. Why the change of heart?
Johannes Rauch: Ultimately, it's a sense of responsibility in a difficult situation. It's about keeping the country in stable waters. However, this will not be possible with a government led by the FPÖ. Over the past two and a half years, I have experienced at first hand what makes them tick. The fuel of the Freedom Party is hatred and division, they are not interested in solving problems. I can't stand that. Hence my offer to Werner Kogler: if I can make a contribution - whether during government negotiations or afterwards - then I am available. For now, however, it is important to achieve the best possible result in the elections in order to have a government option at all. Realistically, it will be a three-party coalition if the worst comes to the worst. A two-party constellation is the most likely outcome between blue and black, which in my opinion should be avoided at all costs. It would be grossly negligent to give the FPÖ the chancellorship or government responsibility.
