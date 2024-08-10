Branch open again
After a dry spell: confectioner has had enough of being closed
First, sick leave made business difficult, then there was a lack of staff, which led to the closure of a branch! But now Leo Jindrak has had enough of the lockdown: after a break of almost three months, the traditional confectioner's store in Landstraße is open again. A second store could also reopen this fall.
The red and white striped awning has been rolled out, the parasol is stretched over the small garden, the cards are ready on the tables and the front of the store is open so that you can order ice cream directly from Landstraße - "It feels so good to be open again," says Leo Jindrak, entering the store at Landstraße 70.
In mid-May, the master confectioner had to close the store because there were not enough staff to keep it open. It has been open again since 9 a.m. on Wednesday. "We spent months building up a new team and training them at the head office - now we're all looking forward to getting started," says Jindrak.
"Good people come in, apply and stay"
He runs the family business with his son Leo IV, and after a long dry spell, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to recruiting. "Good people are coming in, applying and then staying," says the master confectioner, who is also the national guild master.
Krankenhausstraße: Comeback this fall?
And suddenly, the comeback of the store in Krankenhausstraße seems within reach again. The location on the corner of Eisenhandstraße has been closed since September 2022 - here, too, the lack of staff caused the closure, which was more bearable because Jindrak is represented at Südbahnhofmarkt.
"Now I'm positive that we'll be able to reopen in the fall," says the entrepreneur, who speaks of a "new opening" in this context.
