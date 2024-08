Why terror is becoming more dangerous in the age of AI

It has often been reported that bomb-making plans can be found on the internet and the vastness of the darknet. The suspect who stole chemicals from his employer in Ternitz, which were presumably intended to be used for a bomb attack on the subsequently canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, is just the latest example of a perpetrator who wanted to cause a massacre using makeshift means. However, explosives are not the only weapon that terrorists are interested in. In the USA, there is currently a particular fear of attacks using chemical or biological weapons from computers. This was prompted by a disturbing demonstration at the White House.