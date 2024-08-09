Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the Bloomberg ranking

Temu founder Colin Huang now richest Chinese man

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 12:37

Colin Huang has become the richest man in China, thanks in part to the globally successful bargain app Temu. The news agency "Bloomberg" published its new billionaire ranking on Friday.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the ranking, 44-year-old Huang has a fortune of 48.6 billion dollars (44.5 billion euros), putting him in first place. He founded the holding company PDD, parent company of the Chinese online retailer Pinduoduo and Temu, responsible for foreign markets.

Extreme bargains, questionable quality
Temu attracts customers with extreme bargains. However, the online retailer is also repeatedly criticized for poor quality, shipments that are not received and, last but not least, the catastrophic climate and environmental footprint of its products. Consumer advocates criticize that the online marketplace is "full of manipulative techniques aimed at getting consumers to spend more on the platform".

Former employee of Google in China
Founder Huang, an ex-employee of Google in China, is the 25th richest person in the world with a fortune in the billions, according to Bloomberg. He founded Pinduoduo in 2015. Temu followed in the USA in 2022, followed by the European and Latin American markets. In Europe, Temu claims to have around 75 million active users per month.

In second place in the rich ranking for China is "mineral water king" Zhong Shanshan with his bottling company Nongfu Spring, who had been at the top of the ranking since 2021. Number three on the Bloomberg list is Ma Huateng, head of the internet company Tencent, followed by the founder of Tiktok parent company Bytedance, Zhang Yiming.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf