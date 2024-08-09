Breaking in through the roof
Youth gang sentenced for three burglaries
They are 16, 20 and 22 years old and are said to have broken into a cultural center and a tobacconist's, where they stole Perchten masks, cordless screwdrivers, cigarettes and other items. The trio were sentenced for this on Thursday in Wels, but not all of the sentences are final yet.
The break-in at a tobacconist's in Vöcklabruck was spectacular. The perpetrators are said to have climbed up a façade on May 15 and entered the store via a skylight, which they broke open. They then made off with e-shishas, vapes and cigarettes in particular.
Burglary in Vöcklabruck
This burglary is said to be the work of a young trio, as are two others, such as a theft from the Kunst- und Kulturhaus in Vöcklabruck. The two young men, aged 16 and 20, and a 22-year-old woman allegedly stole Perchten masks, cordless screwdrivers and drinks and opened the safe of the youth center with an illegally obtained key.
Three sentences for trio
The gang of youths had to answer for these charges on Thursday at the regional court in Wels, officially for the crimes of commercial and aggravated theft by burglary and in part also for offenses under the Weapons Act.
The 20-year-old received the harshest - not yet final - sentence: He will have to spend two years behind bars should the conviction become final.
The 16-year-old boy was sentenced to six months' conditional imprisonment, the 22-year-old - who was acquitted of some of the charges - to 17 months' conditional imprisonment and a fine of 720 euros. These two sentences are already legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
