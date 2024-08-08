Criticism of Karner
Kickl wants “full clarification of the threat situation”
After Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) indirectly criticized his predecessor, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, at a press conference on Thursday morning regarding the investigations into a planned act of terrorism at one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna, the Freedom Party hit back in a press release. They spoke of child abandonment and accused Karner of weak leadership.
"I don't even want to imagine what could have happened if the old BVT (the former Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism), which was smashed by my predecessor (meaning Kickl), had now been in charge," said the Interior Minister during the press conference (see video above).
"Nehammer and Karner have lost control"
An accusation that Kickl did not want to accept. "What an indictment. Concerts have to be canceled in Vienna because the red-black-green-pink unity party has completely failed when it comes to migration and immigration policy. Instead of living in a country where peace and security are a matter of course, terrorists and dangerous people live among us. ÖVP Chancellor Nehammer and his Interior Minister Karner have completely lost control," he replied.
Kickl demanded that the federal government and ÖVP Interior Minister Karner "fully clarify the threat situation". An entire country could not be left in the dark for days on end with phrases such as "abstract threat situation", the FPÖ leader raged.
What did state security know about the terrorists?
"The people have a right to know: When did the information and tips from abroad about the planned attack become available? A few hours ago or longer? What did the domestic state security know about the specific threat situation and the potential terrorists?" said Kickl. He also wants an answer to the question of why the potential attackers were only taken out of circulation so shortly before the event if the information had been available earlier.
FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz accused Karner of child abduction and of engaging in election propaganda while investigations were still ongoing. The fact that the Minister of the Interior blamed the organizer for the cancellation of the concerts was shameful in itself, but also clear proof of weak leadership and that the ÖVP itself no longer had anything under control.
SPÖ wants to convene National Security Council
Following the arrest of two terror suspects, the SPÖ has called for the National Security Council to be convened. Klubobmann Philip Kucher justified this by stating that the public was being left in the dark as to whether there was still a real threat. The NEOS, meanwhile, called for a briefing in the Chancellery.
Kogler calls for "national cohesion"
The convening of the National Security Council was also welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens). According to Kogler, there is a need for "national cohesion", who called on all parties to "put election campaign tactics aside and focus on common solutions now", he said.
It was clear "that we are declaring war on terrorism, hate-driven and fundamentalist ideologies and the inhuman willingness to commit violent excesses", Kogler continued. Everything must be done to ensure that large events can be held safely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
