Refreshing oasis
New water playground in the city center
The Upper Austrian capital is launching a new summer attraction in the middle of the vacation season: from August 8 to September 9, the Linz water playground will turn the city center into a refreshing oasis for everyone from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day - with free admission.
Opened today, the "Play Fountain" attracts locals and tourists alike with around 1,000 individually controlled water jets. Whether during the day with 19 different water games to cool off or in the evening (from 7.30 pm to 10 pm) with seven spectacular show programs to marvel at - the interactive water playground is a highlight for the city summer.
The project is being realized in cooperation with the Linz Tourist Board and Linz AG and is the result of an initiative by Mayor Klaus Luger, who himself inspected the project in Burghausen, Bavaria.
A guarantee for a good mood
The non-slip floor and the artistic water choreography attract people of all ages and provide plenty of fun. When darkness falls, the square is transformed into an imaginative art installation thanks to colorful light installations that invite you to marvel. The Linz water playground is first and foremost a guarantee for a good time, as well as being a pioneer in terms of sustainability and efficiency. Thanks to an innovative circulation system with water treatment, no water is wasted - the water quality remains impeccable thanks to continuous disinfection. Energy consumption is kept low thanks to a patented energy storage system. The entire construction is made of 100 percent recyclable aluminum.
"New attraction boosts summer tourism"
"Linz's water playground is an example of how the city center can be revitalized and made attractive for locals and tourists alike. This new attraction boosts summer tourism and provides positive impetus for the local economy. We are delighted to have realized this forward-looking project together with Linz AG and the Linz Tourism Association - I would like to thank all the employees involved for the joint implementation," emphasizes Klaus Luger, Head of the City of Linz's Economic Department.
Soothing cooling for everyone
"With the Linz water playground, we are creating a place of joy and togetherness for all generations. It is a wonderful opportunity for children and young people in particular to cool off and have fun together. But adults and older people also enjoy the soothing refreshment. I am delighted that we have been able to create such a varied and sustainable offer that makes our city even more liveable," says SP City Vice Chairwoman Karin Hörzing.
Positive contribution to revitalizing the city center
"The Linz water playground enriches the city center with an adventure space with playful accents and represents an important positive contribution to the further revitalization of the city center. Especially on hot days, Martin-Luther-Platz will become a place where citizens and visitors alike can enjoy the city summer. We are delighted to be involved in this innovative project," says Marie-Louise Schnurpfeil, Managing Director of Linz Tourismus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.