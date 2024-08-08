New water playground in the city center

A guarantee for a good mood

The non-slip floor and the artistic water choreography attract people of all ages and provide plenty of fun. When darkness falls, the square is transformed into an imaginative art installation thanks to colorful light installations that invite you to marvel. The Linz water playground is first and foremost a guarantee for a good time, as well as being a pioneer in terms of sustainability and efficiency. Thanks to an innovative circulation system with water treatment, no water is wasted - the water quality remains impeccable thanks to continuous disinfection. Energy consumption is kept low thanks to a patented energy storage system. The entire construction is made of 100 percent recyclable aluminum.