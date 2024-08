The medicine of tomorrow and how not to burn out

Professor Rudolf Likar is a very busy man: head physician of the largest departments at Klagenfurt Hospital and Wolfsberg Hospital, internationally sought-after pain and palliative specialist and author of many books; more than 20 specialist books alone have been written with his involvement. He has also written critical titles with broad appeal, such as "Im kranken Haus", "Es lebe der Tod", "Selbstheilung" and "Im kranken Land". The next two works are already being published and are in the making.