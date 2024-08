“You were on duty as long as the place was full”

Dwindling work ethic

It is precisely this open manner that he feels is missing in the younger generation. He also lacks stress resistance and a willingness to work overtime. "These people are all out of place." A well-groomed appearance is also part of the job: white shirt, tan, watch on the wrist - "and I always wear perfume," says Sedlacek. You have to be the right type of person to work in gastronomy, says Klaus Josef Friedl (see interview below). Styrian businesses are desperately looking for these people: At the end of July, there were a total of 650 vacancies.