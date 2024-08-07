High prices etc.
Austrians and Germans stay away from Lignano
The popular Italian vacation resort of Lignano Sabbiadoro is currently experiencing a difficult summer. High prices and bad weather at the start of the season have kept many holidaymakers away, especially people from Austria and Germany.
Compared to the summer of 2013, the number of visitors has fallen by 15 percent. Efforts to extend the bathing season from four to six months have not led to the hoped-for results, according to the Italian media. In addition, the municipality has issued increasingly restrictive regulations that severely limit evening and night-time entertainment for young people, complained Matteo Battiston, spokesman for the Confesercenti trade association.
Rising inflation
Other reasons are probably bad weather at the start of the season and high prices. Beach resorts, accommodation and restaurant services are particularly affected by the rise in inflation. Diners have to pay 3.4 percent more for meals in a restaurant or bar, while the increase for overnight stays is between 4.2 percent (hotels) and eight percent (vacation villages, campsites). Train and bus fares have also risen compared to July 2023.
"The current picture does not bode well. We are seeing a sharp decline in tourists from Austria and Germany, while we are seeing a slight increase in guests from Eastern Europe," said Battiston.
