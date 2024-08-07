Austrians and Germans stay away from Lignano

Rising inflation

Other reasons are probably bad weather at the start of the season and high prices. Beach resorts, accommodation and restaurant services are particularly affected by the rise in inflation. Diners have to pay 3.4 percent more for meals in a restaurant or bar, while the increase for overnight stays is between 4.2 percent (hotels) and eight percent (vacation villages, campsites). Train and bus fares have also risen compared to July 2023.