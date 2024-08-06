Crossings were the fate of three cyclists

The first accident occurred at around 12.45 p.m. on the access road to the garden house estate in Ampass (Innsbruck-Land district). At an intersection with a private road, a 35-year-old female mountain biker collided with the car of a 25-year-old woman. The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, collided with the car at a right angle and was thrown over its windshield onto the road. She was taken to the shock room at Innsbruck Hospital.