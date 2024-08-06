Crash with car, tractor
Crossings were the fate of three cyclists
The similarity of three traffic accidents that occurred in Tyrol on Tuesday is yet another reminder of how dangerous cyclists are on the roads. One woman and two men had to be taken to hospital with injuries.
The first accident occurred at around 12.45 p.m. on the access road to the garden house estate in Ampass (Innsbruck-Land district). At an intersection with a private road, a 35-year-old female mountain biker collided with the car of a 25-year-old woman. The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, collided with the car at a right angle and was thrown over its windshield onto the road. She was taken to the shock room at Innsbruck Hospital.
The 35-year-old, who was not wearing a crash helmet at the time of the accident, was first treated by the emergency doctor.
Die Polizei in einer Aussendung
E-biker (63) collided with tractor
Shortly after 3 p.m. there was a crash in Untermieming (Imst district). A 63-year-old e-biker was cycling along the local road there when a 19-year-old man in a tractor turned onto it from a country lane. Despite braking, the cyclist was unable to avoid hitting the rear wheel of the tractor. The man fell and injured himself and had to be taken to Zams Hospital.
61-year-old with suspected fractured neck of femur
An e-bike tour on the L211 also ended in hospital for a 61-year-old man in Münster (Kufstein district) on Tuesday. The local collided with the car of a 68-year-old who wanted to turn into the main road at a junction. The e-biker probably suffered a fractured neck of femur. The ambulance took him to Schwaz district hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.