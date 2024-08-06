Vorteilswelt
Movement gives up

Activist about the end: “Tears my heart out”

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 19:35

Anja Windl, often called "Climate Shakira" in the media because of her visual resemblance to the pop star, is "incredibly sad" that the activists in Austria have given up. But she will not give up the protest, she tells the "Krone" newspaper.

She was the best-known face of the Last Generation. A psychology student from Bavaria who glued herself to the streets of Austria - and even spent time in prison for it. Despite the sudden disintegration of the protest movement, Anja Windl does not want to give up fighting for climate protection. In an initial reaction, she said she was "incredibly sad" and "it tears my heart out".

"Will continue on another level"
In any case, the 27-year-old has no regrets about her actions, which were hated by the public. Windl announced her intention to remain active in her home country of Germany, but also in Austria: "I will continue on a different level or in a different form. Not just me, but also many of those who have been active to date." However, there are no concrete steps yet.

Compared to what Karl Nehammer and his ilk are doing to all of us as humanity, what I am doing to the population is simply the necessary warning sign that we can't go on like this. The status quo means our death.

Anja Windl gegenüber der „Krone“

German last generation already gave up
While car drivers in cities in particular are now breathing a sigh of relief, other environmental organizations are also quite happy with the end of the Last Generation: "The decision to end their protest actions in Austria as well is a positive one," explains Alexander Egit from Greenpeace, for example, when asked by the "Krone" newspaper. They would be following the decision of the Last Generation in Germany, which gave up all forms of traffic blockades months ago.

Anja Windl at a Last Generation campaign
Anja Windl at a Last Generation campaign
(Bild: Letzte Generation)

Vienna Airport complains about climate stickers
However, things could still get really expensive for the Last Generation, as Vienna Airport announced on Tuesday that it would be taking legal action against the climate activists. Frankfurt Airport had previously also announced that it would be seeking compensation from the activists. 

"Under civil law, the airport will claim compensation for the costs incurred by the disruptive actions, including the extensive additional personnel deployments, the need to clean the terminal twice and damage to property, the exact amount is currently being determined in detail, a six-figure amount is to be expected," said the Vienna Airport spokesperson on Tuesday. 

"Actions against politicians, not individuals" 
For Greenpeace, one thing is clear: "Our actions are always directed against the powerful - inactive politicians and corporations and not against individuals. We are trying to achieve the phase-out of fossil fuels by exposing the influence of the oil and gas lobby on politics and persuading politicians and corporations to implement a rapid energy transition. We are campaigning all over the world against the deforestation of our last, precious forests and the pollution of the oceans," says Egit, "always with the aim of reaching as many people as possible with our work and getting them on board instead of turning them against us."

Of course, Greenpeace is also calling for more climate protection, "otherwise we will all pay a very high price for it: Extreme heatwaves and drought, melting glaciers," explains Egit.

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
