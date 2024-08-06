Election campaign heats up
Kickl as the enemy – a treacherous strategy
The SPÖ and ÖVP are taking targeted action against the FPÖ leader. With a complaint and a committee. But can this strategy really harm the FPÖ, which is ahead in all polls?
Herbert Kickl will only start his intensive election campaign in September. The competition, however, has been attacking him for some time. With various weapons. Andreas Hanger from the ÖVP accused Kickl of allegedly making false statements to the U-Committee, while Jan Krainer from the SPÖ initiated an incompatibility committee of the National Council.
Kickl's "think tank" in his sights
This picked up speed yesterday. The issue is whether Kickl violated the incompatibility and transparency law by also reporting additional income from assets. The advertising agency "Ideenschmiede" is also in the spotlight here.
According to the parliamentary website, Kickl has not earned any additional income since 2019. Krainer formulated 14 questions for Kickl, which he has four weeks to answer. There is support from Hanger, not normally the red finance spokesperson's best friend.
The blue party sees a criminalization of their boss and wants to leave the questions unanswered. They have an expert opinion that the committee is simply not responsible for such matters. But what is the point of this "demonization" of Kickl? Can it be successful in an election campaign?
"It won't work"
"Using charges and the like puts people off and damages politics as a whole. What's more, these matters are often far too complicated. With this incompatibility committee, not even those with an interest in politics can see through it," says political analyst Peter Plaikner.
The tactics in the FPÖ will also definitely not work. The party is too homogeneous and Kickl is too firmly in the saddle. He has established himself with his tough positions on coronavirus, for example. "For the voters of the SPÖ and ÖVP, the declared enemy image is a reassurance that they want nothing to do with Kickl. Because the core layers of both camps don't want that."
Kickl is not a classic tribune of the people
The FPÖ is currently at about the same level as it was in 1999 under forefather Jörg Haider. He achieved 26.9 percent and came second. "Nobody would have expected Kickl to reach these regions." Especially as he does not have the charisma of Heinz Christian Strache or even Jörg Haider.
Kickl is not a classic tribune of the people, "but through his polarization and partial radicalization," believes Peter Plaikner, "he can reach up to 30 percent. But not more for the reasons mentioned". It also depends on how the Beer Party and KPÖ perform. "Ultimately, they are both protest parties. And could damage the FPÖ."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.