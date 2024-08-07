For whom soccer euphoria became a spoilsport

Fewer locals traveled, and guests from abroad also missed out - this combination resulted in a drop in overnight stays in Austria in June: 11.68 million overnight stays meant a decline of 6.8% compared to June 2023. "This is certainly also due to the fact that the Whitsun vacations in large German federal states fell entirely in May this year and none of the public holiday weekends fell in June," says Tobias Thomas from Statistics Austria.