Iceland in first place
Austria is the fourth safest travel destination in the world
The Swiss insurance comparison calculator HelloSafe has published a travel safety index for the first time. It uses 35 criteria to measure how safe global travel destinations are. Austria came fourth after Iceland, Singapore and Denmark.
The criteria are divided into five categories: Natural disasters, violence in society, involvement in internal or external armed conflict, health infrastructure and militarization of the country. The world's most unsafe countries include many old and new conflict hotspots, which are often coupled with high natural risks.
Russia and the USA very unsafe
As a result of this codification, Russia and the USA are also among the 15 most unsafe countries in the world. The Philippines is considered the world's most unsafe destination, followed by Colombia and Mexico. Seven European countries are among the ten safest countries - the exceptions are Singapore, Bhutan and Qatar.
However, this shows that the index should be viewed with a critical eye: Qatar in particular may be a safe destination for some, but dangerous for others due to its identity. In 2023, the country was among the ten most unsafe countries in the "Gay Travel Index" published annually by the queer travel magazine Spartakus, which assesses travel safety for non-heterosexual travelers. Incidentally, Austria was ranked 13th out of 199.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.