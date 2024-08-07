After reform by UEFA
That would bring LASK the new Europa League!
The draw for LASK took place on Monday, followed by the first clash between potential play-off opponents Sparta Prague and FCSB Bucharest on Tuesday evening. If Linz survive the qualifiers for the Europa League, the reform of the UEFA competitions would bring changes - including advantages and complications.
Europa League or Conference League? That is the question for LASK ahead of their sixth international season in the last seven years! On Monday, the loser of the Champions League qualifying clash between Sparta Prague and FCSB Bucharest was drawn as the opponent for the Europa League play-off. The first leg will take place in Linz on August 22 and the second leg on August 29. Qualifying for the Europa League would have numerous advantages for LASK, but also disadvantages:
MORE GAMES!
For the first time, both competitions will no longer be played in groups this year. The 36 instead of 32 teams are now part of a league. There are no longer first and second legs against three opponents, but instead one match each against several opponents. This means there are eight games in the first phase of the Europa League - two games more than in the Conference League! The top eight in the table then qualify for the round of 16, the teams in places 9 to 16 play play-off duels against 17 to 24, while those in places 25 to 36 are eliminated. Relegation to the Conference League is no longer possible, as the competitions are self-contained.
MORE COAL!
UEFA pays out €565 million in the Europa League and €285 million in the Conference League. LASK will receive 4.31 and 3.17 million respectively as starting money. One more home game would bring in additional income, while the two more games in the Europa League would of course provide opportunities for further bonuses: €450,000 and €400,000 respectively for each win, and €150,000 and €130,000 respectively for each point.
BIGGER NAMES!
LASK will probably be hoping to face Roma, Manchester United, Tottenham or Frankfurt - the chance of facing top opponents is, of course, much higher this year with eight instead of three different opponents! And of course higher than in the Conference League, even if it could theoretically be against Chelsea.
GAMES IN JANUARY!
After the Bundesliga final on December 8, the fall ends a week earlier in the Europa League than in the Conference League, namely on December 12. However, the two open games on January 23 and 30 await early in the new year! LASK would therefore certainly have to bring forward the start of training. The Conference League spring, on the other hand, will not start until after the Bundesliga restarts - on February 13.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
