That would bring LASK the new Europa League!

For the first time, both competitions will no longer be played in groups this year. The 36 instead of 32 teams are now part of a league. There are no longer first and second legs against three opponents, but instead one match each against several opponents. This means there are eight games in the first phase of the Europa League - two games more than in the Conference League! The top eight in the table then qualify for the round of 16, the teams in places 9 to 16 play play-off duels against 17 to 24, while those in places 25 to 36 are eliminated. Relegation to the Conference League is no longer possible, as the competitions are self-contained.