Tennis pro Erler
The “waiting loop” can be really annoying
The phenomenal home triumph in Kitzbühel is followed by an uncertain (near) future: Alexander Erler, the red-white-red Davis Cup doubles specialist from Kufstein, is still without a partner for the next few weeks! And time is running out for the upcoming US tour, which culminates in New York.
Washington, a 500-ranked ATP tennis event, was literally just a brief interlude. With Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) it will have been a one-off, after a narrow first round defeat against the eventual winners Lammons/Withrow (USA/4) he had to return home after three days. 13,700 kilometers for a few dollars.
What Alexander Erler could cope with - if it weren't for the uncertainty of what the near future holds!
The 26-year-old from Kufstein is in excellent form, as his tournament victory at the "Generali Open" in Kitzbühel proved! "We're already getting offers," admits manager uncle Markus Erler, "but nothing is concrete yet."
Doubles partner dropped out before Kitzbühel
However, time is absolutely not Alexander's "friend" at the moment: he will probably have to cancel the 1000 event in Cincinnati, and Winston-Salem (from August 18), the preparatory tournament for the US Open, and the fourth Grand Slam in New York in 2024 are also fast approaching. "We also don't know how Luggi's muscle injury (Lucas Miedler/fiber tear in his thigh) will develop." His usual doubles partner was ruled out before Kitzbühel, and it is difficult to imagine him taking part in the US tour.
Andreas Mies, who was at Erler's side as a substitute during his home triumph, is "taken": the two-time Paris winner remains loyal to John-Patrick Smith (Aus).
In addition, Erler (No. 49) needs a partner who is also at least in the top 60 in the ATP ranking - otherwise the duo would not get a starting place for the Major in Flushing Meadow.
