Threat in front of pizzeria
Attacked a friend with a butcher’s knife
Wild scenes took place outside a pizzeria in the district of Wiener Neustadt: After an argument, a 31-year-old man threatened several opponents with a long knife. The police had to intervene.
Even though little is known about the content of the telephone conversation between two friends, it must have been a very explosive one. Because a 31-year-old from the district of Baden apparently blew all his fuses afterwards. After the call, he got into his car and drove to the workplace of his 23-year-old friend in the Wiener Neustadt district.
Kicked against the front door
With bad intentions: The man had a butcher's knife with a blade around 30 centimeters long in his luggage. Fortunately, the potential victim and his colleagues noticed the arrival of the gunman in time and were able to lock the front door of the pizzeria. However, this infuriated the 31-year-old even more. He kicked the door several times with all his might, so that neighbors also became aware of the raving man.
A 61-year-old neighbor asked the knife-wielding man to stop shouting from his apartment window - and promptly became the target of a death threat himself.
Meanwhile, the police were alerted. The officers were able to take the knife from the accused and arrest him on the spot. The 31-year-old was taken to Wiener Neustadt prison by order of the public prosecutor's office.
