Quarrel between the federations
“Travesty”: Boxing turmoil escalates after PK farce
The open dispute between the International Olympic Committee and the boxing world federation IBA, which was excluded from the Olympics, is entering the next round. After a chaotic press conference by the IBA leadership on the gender debate surrounding two female boxers, the IOC sees its stance confirmed.
"This travesty describes everything you need to know. It shows why boxing absolutely needs a new world federation," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.
In the course of the discussion about the Olympic license for Imane Khelif from Algeria and Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan, the IBA leadership sharply attacked the IOC on Monday. The two boxers had been excluded from the World Championships last year because, according to the IBA, they "did not fulfill the required participation criteria and had competitive advantages" compared to other female participants.
Breakdowns and turmoil at the PK
At the press conference, IBA President Umar Kremlev, who was connected via video, accused the IOC of destroying the sport of boxing. During the event, which started almost an hour late due to organizational problems, there were repeated breakdowns and tumultuous scenes.
"If any more proof was needed that the IBA is incapable of organizing boxing, just look at the leaders who were involved in this farce," said IOC spokesman Adams. He hopes that what happened at the press conference will encourage other national federations to form a new world federation.
IOC organizes boxing tournament itself
The IOC does not recognize the IBA and is organizing the boxing tournament at the Olympics itself, as it did in Tokyo in 2021. For days, the tournament has been overshadowed by the debate surrounding Khelif and Lin. "She was born a woman, grew up a woman, has a passport as a woman and has competed as a woman," said IOC boss Bach, repeatedly justifying the participation permit for Khelif, which also applies to Lin for the same reasons: "There was never any doubt that they are women."
"The sad thing is that boxing is a great Olympic sport. One of those sports with a real social aspect," said Adams. The IOC's goal remains to include boxing in the program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. "But we are not a world federation, we absolutely need a new world federation," added the IOC spokesperson.
