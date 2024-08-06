“Travesty”: Boxing turmoil escalates after PK farce

IOC organizes boxing tournament itself

The IOC does not recognize the IBA and is organizing the boxing tournament at the Olympics itself, as it did in Tokyo in 2021. For days, the tournament has been overshadowed by the debate surrounding Khelif and Lin. "She was born a woman, grew up a woman, has a passport as a woman and has competed as a woman," said IOC boss Bach, repeatedly justifying the participation permit for Khelif, which also applies to Lin for the same reasons: "There was never any doubt that they are women."