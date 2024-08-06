Kühner after missing out on a medal: “What a sh…”

Like Hugo Simon once did
The Olympic show jumping course was beautiful and damn difficult. Only three of the 30 starting pairs remained clear in the round. Max Kühner and Elektrik Blue P only made a mistake at the last obstacle on the 19th jump. Gold was secured in the triple jump-off by the German Christian Kukuk on Checker.
Max Kühner came into the mixed zone deeply disappointed after seventh place, for which there is only one Olympic diploma. His first reaction was profound: "What a sh...".
Just like Hugo Simon once did at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich on Lavendel, the 50-year-old and his horse Elektrik Blue P only made a mistake at the last obstacle at the 19th jump: "It was good, but not good enough. The course was very long, normally we only have 15 jumps. At the last obstacle, I rode at a slight angle. That was the last air out."
Beforehand, the feeling had been excellent: "Blue moved really well, there was no doubt, no uncertainty. Everything was even more relaxed, even more natural. It felt really good."
"Our horses must be incredibly clever"
Commenting on the challenging course in the Palace Park of Versailles, he said: "The fact that a white plank is set against a white background, that the top pole has little color contrast, has long been normal. Now we are also working with 3D effects. Our horses' eyes have to be incredibly well trained, our animals have to be incredibly clever to be able to classify everything. The whole sport has developed enormously. But I like it, I'm constantly trying to improve myself and my horse."
The Olympic journey is not yet over for the 50-year-old: "Los Angeles is a great destination. I can very well imagine it." Will Elektrik Blue P also be his partner in California in four years' time? "We'll see. He's 13 years old now. I don't know."
