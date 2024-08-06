Kühner after missing out on a medal: “What a sh…”

"Our horses must be incredibly clever"

Commenting on the challenging course in the Palace Park of Versailles, he said: "The fact that a white plank is set against a white background, that the top pole has little color contrast, has long been normal. Now we are also working with 3D effects. Our horses' eyes have to be incredibly well trained, our animals have to be incredibly clever to be able to classify everything. The whole sport has developed enormously. But I like it, I'm constantly trying to improve myself and my horse."